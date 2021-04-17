Anyone can know when you connect to WhatsApp, and that is a danger to your privacy | Technology

Third-party applications, easily accessible by users, are able to tell us when someone connects or disconnects from WhatsApp, and that is a danger to our privacy.

WhatsApp is in the crosshairs of cybercriminals and also of the security engineers themselves, who are always investigating its behavior to find flaws that could endanger the more than 2000 million users who actively use the application.

If a bug was recently discovered that allowed an attacker to block any account simply by knowing the phone number, now an apparent flaw discovered would open the door for stalkers and onlookers to know at what exact times we connected to the application.

According to AndroidPolice, a report by the cybersecurity firm Traced has indicated that there are applications and services that exploit the online status function to allow third parties to track when someone is using the application, even showing exactly what time they connect and what hour is disconnected.

To do this, the stalker or onlooker would simply need to know the target phone number, enter it in certain applications, that would inform you when the target connected or disconnected from WhatsApp, even some applications offering a detailed calendar.

This would allow third parties to receive an alert when we connect and when we also disconnect, being able to even create a graph about the hours in which we are more or less active, something that could trigger issues prosecuted by law such as harassment in social networks.

Worst of all, these third-party applications are easily available, and many through official stores such as the Google Play Store and are often disguised as “parental control tools” to track children’s online activity. , but that obviously can also be used for other questions of dubious ethics.

There are also apps that even have the ability to track multiple contacts at the same time, with which it could even be deduced if both contacts are potentially talking to each other.

WhatsApp is full of hoaxes, and most of them are easy to avoid. Let’s see how to protect yourself against the lies and traps of these messages.

At the moment WhatsApp does not allow users to disable unknown numbers so that they do not see their online status, so nothing can be done about it. We have the possibility to disable the option so that our contacts are not told when we were connected, but that does not prevent the monitoring of these third-party applications.

In any case, in addition to informing the authorities, if you suffer any type of harassment on social networks, you can always choose to use other types of messaging applications such as Signal, which are much safer.