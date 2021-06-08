Anya Taylor-Joy to share credits with Ralph Fiennes in thriller The Menu

There is no doubt that Anya Taylor-Joy (Fragmented – 75%, The Witch – 91%) is one of the most prominent and popular actresses of the moment. After starring in the Netflix hit, Lady’s Gambit – 93%, the 25-year-old interpreter has managed to obtain other prominent roles such as the co-lead in Edgar Wright’s latest film (Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%, A Night At The End Of The World – 89%), Last Night in Soho, and will soon bring to life the character of Furiosa in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury On The Road – 97%.

Also, recently Deadline announced (via The Playlist) that Taylor-Joy has been chosen to replace Emma Stone (Cruella – 93%) in the upcoming Mark Mylod (Counting My Exes – 23%), produced by Adam McKay (The Big Bet – 88%), The Menu, in which he will share credits with Ralph Fiennes (The Dig – 90%, 007 Specter – 65%).

Deadline has described The Menu as a dark comedy psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, which centers on a young couple visiting an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Taylor-Joy will be one of the members of the couple, while Fiennes will be the chef.

Likewise, the medium has reported that the young actress is in negotiations to star in this dark comedy from Searchlight. Fiennes recently closed their deal, while Mylod, who has played a major role in the success of HBO’s Succession, will direct and McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

Previously, the black comedy written by Will tracy Y Seth reiss had been intended to star Oscar winner Emma Stone, who is currently triumphing with Cruella Disney, and Alexander Payne (Little Big Life – 60%, Nebraska – 91%) was on board as director before being replaced by Mylod.

Thrillers and horror films are not at all unknown to Taylor-Joy, who was cast by Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse – 96%) in 2015 to star The witch. In addition, the actress was part of the M. Night Shyamalan franchise (The Guests – 64%) with appearances in Fragmented – 75% and Glass – 45%.

For his part, Fiennes will be seen in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, in which he will reprise his role as MI6 boss M. In addition, he stars in the prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74%, set in World War I, King’s Man: The Origin, which opens on December 22.

There are still many details to be revealed from The MenuAs well as the name of the actors who will complete the cast, however, the union of Fiennes and Taylor-Joy, as well as the premise, the direction of Mylod and the production of McKay promise a lot.

