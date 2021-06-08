Anya Taylor-Joy to accompany Ralph Fiennes as protagonist of ‘The Menu’

Following her acclaimed role in the Netflix series ‘Lady’s Gambit’, Anya Taylor-Joy has found a new project in a feature film titled‘The Menu’. According to Deadline, the actress will accompany Ralph Fiennes (‘The Great Budapest Hotel’) as the protagonist of this black comedy from Searchlight Pictures to direct Mark Mylod (‘Ali G is on the loose’).

The story centers on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant located on a remote island where an acclaimed chef prepares a tasting menu of authentic luxury, albeit accompanied by some shocking surprises … Within these surprises it is to be supposed that the most ghoulish scenes in the movie.

The role of Taylor-Joy is that of the young woman who goes to the restaurant with her partner, while Fiennes has been hired to play the chef. It must be said that in 2019 this same film was announced with the leading role of Emma Stone (‘The City of Stars – La La Land’) and the direction of Alexander Payne (‘Nebraska’), but according to the latest information both would have left the project and would have been replaced by Taylor-Joy and Mylod, respectively.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have written the script for this film under the supervision of Searchlight’s Vice President of Production, DanTram Nguyen, and Production Director, Zahra Phillips. For his part, Adam McKay will produce the project through his Hyperobject Industries label along with his production partner, Betsy Koch.