Anya Taylor-Joy thought she wouldn’t work again after seeing herself on The Witch

In fact, that feature from The Witch served as Taylor-Joy’s breakthrough, but her first impression of the film was pretty terrible.

“Rob [Eggers] He showed us the movie maybe two hours before the audience screening, and I was devastated, ”Taylor-Joy said. “Thought I’d never work again, I still get chills thinking about it. It was simply the worst “I’ve let down the people I love the most in the world” feeling. I didn’t do it well ‘And I’m quite verbose, I like to talk, I like to communicate. I didn’t speak, I just cried. I couldn’t bear to see my face so big”Anya said in her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.