Anya Taylor-Joy takes a leap into modeling with a luxury brand

Anya Taylor-Joy may have been bullied for her looks years ago, but now she is a big-name star, the face of Tiffany & Co.

One thing is for sure when you look at Anya Taylor-Joy: while she falls outside the beauty canons that have been imposed on us for years, she certainly stands out, even though this may not always have been a good thing for her.

The actress has debuted as an image for Tiffany & Co, the same jewelry company made unforgettable by Audrey Hephburn on “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

However, Anya has not always been identified as a beautiful or obviously attractive girl, since at school she suffered bullying from her classmates, who claimed that she had fish eyes.

For years, the actress grew up thinking that her eyes had a size and separation to be ashamed of, until she learned to take advantage of her features.

It is precisely these traits that have made her an actress with an enigmatic look, ideal for interpreting a natural poker face in “Gambit de Dama”, the series for which she has won the palms in more than one award this year.

Even after the way Anya’s life has changed after her role on the show, she still can’t believe in its success herself. In your opinion, you may come to understand it in a few years.

Now, we can see her alongside Alton Mason in the most recent Tiffany & Co campaign, in which she wore several rings and a bracelet from the brand, as well as a silver necklace.