Anya Taylor-Joy surprises in new trailer for Last Night in Soho – Tomatazos

Last Night in Soho is Edgar Wright’s next film and a trailer has recently been released disturbing enough to make us think that Anya Taylor-Joy’s character is darker than we thought. Through social networks, a teaser of a few seconds has been released in which we see its main actresses as participants in a strange and disturbing sequence that will not leave the viewer alone. The Star of The Witch – 91% have never looked so disturbing. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Edgar Wright, Director of Last Night in Soho, is known for films such as Awakening of the Dead – 73%, Hot Fuzz: Super Cops – 91%, The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn – 75% (screenwriter), Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% (screenwriter), Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93% and Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82%; the latter is probably one of the most popular, especially among young people. But now he intends to change his genre a bit and is about to return with a psychological horror film starring Thomasin McKenzie, famous for Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit – 75%; Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. The first teaser trailer released at dawn makes us think that the film is on the right track. You can see it below:

Last year, Anya Taylor-Joy spoke for the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the setting of Last Night in Soho. We are about to encounter a completely different and terrifying experience.

It is very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-run acid trip. I think people will like it very much. You definitely won’t be bored. [A Wright] he loves movies. Love any form of art. It’s a lot of fun talking about music with him. He just knows everything. I don’t know how it all fits in his head. I loved. As a dancer, he loves choreography and things happen with rhythms. It’s not quite at the Baby Driver level where you coordinate exact car chases to the beat of the music, but I perform in the form of beats in my head. I count them by myself and he says them out loud. So it is wonderful to do that.

Without a doubt, Anya Taylor-Joy has become one of the most recognized Hollywood stars in recent years. She began her acting career in adolescence and has gradually risen to surprising levels at such a young age. What’s more The witch, in his credits we find Morgan – 40%, Fragmented – 75%, Marrowbone’s Secret, Glass – 45%, Madame Curie – 67%, Emma. – 90% and The New Mutants – 62%; These films, some of them small roles, have proved to the public that she is a truly talented actress. With no family in show business, Anya continues to move towards the best productions and she has many roles to take on her doorstep.

On the other hand, what he granted to Anya Taylor-Joy Amazing levels of fame was Lady’s Gambit – 93%, Netflix series released in 2020 in which she plays a genius chess player. The momentum of this production launched her to world stardom and she quickly won the affection of the public; now he is about to surprise us with a new performance linked to terror and the supernatural.

The official synopsis of Last Night in Soho Says: “A young woman with a passion for fashion design is mysteriously capable of stepping into the 1960s, where she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. But the London of the sixties is not what it seems, and time seems to be unraveling with grim consequences. ” The film will be released in theaters on October 22, 2021. Another big hit for Anya Taylor-Joy?

