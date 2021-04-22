Anya Taylor-Joy says she won’t imitate Charlize Theron in Furiosa – Tomatazos

Several outlets have reported that Australia will host the largest film production to date, the spin-off / prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road – 97% that will be focused on Furiosa, a character who stole the hearts of the public in the skin of Charlize Theron and that we will soon see with Anya Taylor-Joy, will she manage to fill her shoes? In an interview the young actress spoke about the inevitable comparisons with the Oscar winner.

Anya Taylor-Joy He has stood out in recent years in productions of various genres. Rose to world fame after her appearance in La Bruja – 91%, by Robert Eggers, to later appear in Fragmented – 75%, Glass – 45%, Emma. – 90% and The New Mutants – 62%. Most recently she was the protagonist of the series Gambit de Dama – 93%, from Netflix, for whose performance she was nominated and won in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes.

Several media have recently rescued the statements of the young actress to the podcast Happy sad confused of MTV, in which he described his expectations, his emotion and his feelings about having obtained the role of Furiosa, a character who six years after having appeared for the first time on the big screen, is an icon of action cinema.

Taylor-Joy is aware that Theron and Furiosa are the same, so she wants to make the role her own without trying to imitate or surpass her predecessor; these were his words to the podcast (via Movie Web):

I fell in love with Furiosa because of the way Charlize presented her. He did an amazing job. It was so beautiful. I can’t even think of trying to put myself in their shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.

The actress will appear in the film alongside Chris Hemsworth, an Australian known primarily for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The production of Furious will begin in 2022 and will take us to know the youth of who years later would become the heroine of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Originally director George Miller, like many of the fans, wanted to see him again. Charlize Theron in the role of Furiosa, but his plan was to rejuvenate her digitally; unfortunately, see the result of the rejuvenating visual effects on Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in The Irishman – 100% made him change his mind.

Theron had some words of heartbreak to learn that he would not return to give life to such an important character in his career. This is what he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in the middle of last year:

Yes, it is a bit heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I am so grateful that I had a small part in creating him. He will always be someone I think about and reflect on with affection. Obviously, I’d love for that story to continue, and if he feels like he has to do it this way, then I trust him. We are so obsessed with the smallest details that we forget that what we get emotionally involved with has nothing to do with that tiny thing we are focusing on.

Anya Taylor-Joy It has enough fans, so there is no reason to think that the project could become a box office failure. The director will be in charge of everything going well, because as explained before, Furiosa has become one of the favorite heroines of action cinema, despite only having one appearance on the screen.

The Mad Max franchise originally starred Mel Gibson, who spearheaded three installments: Mad Max – 91%, Mad Max II: The Road Warrior – 98% and Mad Max: Beyond the Thunder Dome – 82%.

