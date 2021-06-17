Anya Taylor-Joy reveals that the filming of The Witch broke her heart – Tomatazos

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most popular actresses today. In a few years it has managed to position itself among the best thanks to its participation in independent films and its time in franchises. The directors are looking to work with her and it is clear that she has one of the most promising futures; besides being one of the figures who works the most and presents projects per year. The New Mutants – 62% had to open the doors to the coveted world of superheroes, but the film did not have the expected reception by the public, although its performance was one of the most applauded aspects.

The good news is that you will soon have another chance to show that you are capable of being part of an action saga with your role as Furious for the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road – 97%, where the character was played by Charlize Theron. Although by now she is used to working as an actress, and is receiving more and more recognition for it, it is clear that her first steps were not easy at all.

During an interview for the series Actors on Actors For Variety, Taylor-Joy revealed many details about her life as an actress, how she approaches her characters and everything that goes into closing the cycles of each film. In this talk with fellow actor Josh O’Connor, the actress confessed that it was not easy to cope with the end of the filming of The Witch – 91% because they had become fond of the others involved and had become attached to that universe.

O’Connor asked the actress if she had any ritual or routine that she followed when she finished filming a project and she compared the end of The witch with a love break:

I cry hysterically on airplanes. But it is a good cry. My first broken heart was not from a relationship. My first heartbreak was finishing my first job and having to experience that loss. The loss of that world that existed with a group of people who became my everything for a time, and now it’s over. He didn’t have a concept on how to deal with it.

The actress did not know how to react to the end of a project, so it was very hard the first time. Now, after six years of the premiere of The witchHe still says he feels the loss, but he is already more aware of his connection with the characters. In the case of the Queen’s Gambit series, for which she has already won several awards, Taylor-Joy says it was very good for her to have the opportunity to spend more time with the character than she is in the movies:

I think spending seven episodes with Beth was good. Anything less than that would have made me feel cheated or would have felt like I didn’t spend time with her to make sure she was okay. It sounds crazy, but I know you understand what I mean.

The witch It was also a leap to fame for its director, Robert Eggers, who premiered El Faro – 96% in 2019 and garnered rave reviews, especially for its two leads: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. The good news is that director and actress teamed up again to work on The Northman which should be released in April of next year. This project keeps its history secret and will also feature the participation of Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman. But Taylor-Joy fans will not have to wait to see it this year as Last Night in Soho will finally arrive, a horror film directed by Edgar Wright and which remains one of the most interesting releases of 2021.

