Anya Taylor-Joy is proposed as Batgirl and she looks spectacular

In early 2020, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn hit the big screen – 75%, a film that introduced characters like Huntress and Black Canary to the big screen but did not do the same with Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, the DC superhero that many want to see in one of the adaptations that Warner Bros. is taking to the big screen. She is one of the founding members of this group so in a way it was logical that she be taken into account, however the study preferred to do it in another way because it has big plans for her.

Barbara Gordon first appeared on the pages of comics in 1961 and has been a basic superhero in the universe ever since. When she debuted in Batman # 139, Batgirl was graduating from college in her twenties, but there is not just this part of her in the suit, there is also her identity as Oracle, which follows a more experienced Barbara in a chair. wheels after an incident with the Joker that fans know by heart.

Today, he could be one of the characters that Warner Bros. could focus the future of its cinematic universe on by injecting some youth into its franchise. We know that a Batgirl movie has always been under consideration by studio executives, and since the female presence in the DCEU can be a success, why not a new member who is also related to Batman, which for sure will attract fans.

The movie has been in development for a few years. First with Joss Whedon before the story “fell apart” in his hands, in his own words (via Comic Book). Sure, too much has certainly happened since we received a secure update on Batgirl, but since other movies like The Flash and Black Adam are starting to find their balance, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until the time comes. for Barbara Gordon’s first solo film. So let’s get into it. Who should interpret it?

Well, the name that many want to see is the actress Anya Taylor-Joy. This rising Hollywood star is building a very interesting career after starring in films like Fragmented – 75% and The Witch – 91%, but recently became extremely well known thanks to her starring role in the Netflix series Lady’s Gambit – 93%, where she played a young orphan who became one of the best chess players in the world. For her work in this production she has won several awards including the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Taylor-joy She is no stranger to book adaptations or certain elements of popular culture as she has confessed to being a huge fan of The Lord of the Rings. She would surely consider being the new Batgirl if the studio set her sights on it, but for now it’s just the favorite suggestion of many fans of the actress and DC superheroes who dream of seeing her in that role. User @Dellark_ shared several images on Twitter showing us what he might look like wearing the suit, and admittedly it looks spectacular. However, other users have also shared their ideas, but they all have in common the fact that they want to see her as Batgirl.

A Batgirl film was just confirmed for HBO Max, and I can’t help but think of Anya playing Babs. # AnyaTaylorJoy #TheBatman #DCEU pic.twitter.com/EAZsxc2g3h – Delar (@dellark_) March 12, 2021

since we are starting the campaign for Anya Taylor Joy to be our official Batgirl in the DCEU, let’s make it possible formal start of campaign by Anya Taylor Joy for Batgirl and better yet in the snydeverse, come on @wbpictures #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #snydercut pic.twitter.com/FCDswmi5Gj – Juan David Rojas (@juandavidrrz) March 26, 2021

The only “problem”, if anyone wants to see it as such, is that it was linked to another superhero franchise, Marvel’s when Fox produced films based on the X-Men, since it recently appeared in The New Mutants – 62% a play Magik. The studio was acquired by Disney before the movie could be released and with all the studios are doing it shouldn’t matter if it goes where the competition goes.

