Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Ideas For Season 2 Of Lady’s Gambit On Saturday Night Live

The global recognition that Anya Taylor-Joy achieved thanks to Gambit de Dama – 93% was surprising. The young actress continues to enjoy the honeys of fame thanks to her work with Netflix on one of the best series of 2020. This weekend, Joy was the great conductor of Saturday night Live, a comedy show that has been on the air since 1975 and that each weekend includes the most beloved stars of the entertainment industry. During a short sketch “behind the scenes”, the interpreter of Beth Harmon received some ideas for the second season of The Queen’s Gambit and boy are they quite creative. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Lady’s Gambit hit the Netflix platform on October 23 last year and quickly became one of the most viewed products. Anya Taylor-Joy She was already famous for her work in films like The Witch – 91% or Fragmented – 75%, however, we could not guarantee that she was a really well-known actress among the highest levels of Hollywood. But with the series the genius chess player joined the big leagues and is now noticed by absolutely everyone. The level of fame achieved by the 25-year-old made her worthy of the position of driver in the most recent edition of Saturday night Live with excellent results.

In the backstage sketch of Saturday night Live this May 22, we observed Anya Taylor-Joy initially speaking with Kate McKinnon about some ideas for the second season of Lady’s Gambit; As the fragment progresses, we observe that other members of the program jump on the actress to propose completely crazy ideas for the new chapters, some with clear references to films like Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm 88% o Wall Street Scammers – 92%, others being completely ridiculous in order to amuse viewers.

The titles proposed for the episodes of the second season of Lady’s Gambit (which obviously will never come true but which gave us the opportunity to see Anya Taylor-Joy characterized once again as Beth Harmon) are: Queen’s Eye for the Gambit’s Guy , Churstles (Hustlers + chess), Free Queenie, Queen’s Borat, Mr. Bean’s Gambit, Dairy Queen’s Damn Bitch and My Octopus’ Chess Teacher. By the end of the segment Anya discards all ideas, however, when left alone she picks up her cell phone, dials a number and says, “Hey, Netflix. I have our second season.”

The last episode of Satuday Night Live represents another of the many recent triumphs that Anya Taylor-Joy has had in his career. It is clear that the young interpreter still has a lot to show the public; She has become a solid actress in Hollywood and has many major roles ahead of her in notable productions alongside well-known directors. He already won his Golden Globe for Lady’s GambitWill we see her win in other awards with greater impact in the film and television industry?

The next movie from Anya Taylor-Joy is Last Night in Soho, a horror thriller directed by Edgar Wright in which he plays Sandy, a young woman from the sixties who seems to be much more disturbing than the first trailers appear. In the future we will see her participate in The Northman, Canterbury Glass and the spin-off of Furiosa by George Miller, a film of which she is already very proud although the days of filming have not even begun; in order to Joy it was an honor to be chosen as the young version of the amazing character. The film has no release date yet.

