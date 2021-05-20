Anya Taylor Joy Debuts Romance

Anya Taylor Joy can’t hide her smile as she walks through New York hand in hand with her new boyfriend. Here we tell you who it is.

The triple-citizen girl achieved international fame after starring as Beth in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Anya appears to have not only achieved fame and success but also a new boyfriend.

Anya Taylor-Joy: the actress who is in fashion

The 23-year-old, who was born in the United States but grew up between Argentina and England, enjoyed the arrival of spring with her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, and between kisses and hugs they took a walk through The Big Apple.

The boy from Alabama is 27 years old, he is an actor, but his great passion is music. Together with Kane Ritchotte they have a band called “More’s” and they often share their art on their Instagram account.

The new lovers seem to be the perfect couple and their style accompanies them. Anya looked beautiful in a black mini dress that she combined with a greyish green maxi jacket, studded Texan boots, cat-eye sunglasses, bandana-style mask and her characteristic platinum blonde hair tied in a bun.

Malcolm wore a plaid shirt, gray ripped jeans, a black leather jacket, and his rocky hair blowing in the wind.