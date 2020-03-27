Five years after the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury on the Road’, it seems that the spin-off of‘Furious’ (role played by Charlize Theron) finally begins its development. As Variety reports, director George Mille will be interested in Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Emma’) playing one of the main roles in the film.

With many productions paralyzed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, most executives and filmmakers continue to work in one way or another planning what is to come in the coming months. Miller is one of these filmmakers, because after making various auditions via Skype and phone calls, he has decided that one of the cast members is Taylor-Joy.

Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoe Kravitz are the stars of this film that surpassed the 374 million dollars worldwide collection during its premiere in 2015. This fourth installment of the ‘Mad Max’ franchise obtained up to six statuettes in The Oscars: Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Makeup, Best Sound and Best Sound Effects.

The filming of this new installment is expected to take place next year 2021.