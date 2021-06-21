Anya Taylor-Joy confirms filming date

Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes over as the young Furiosa, has revealed some details about the upcoming film of George miller. Our interview with Anya Taylor-Joy: A star is born.

Start engines: Imperator Furiosa already has a date to return to the world of ‘Mad Max’, this time as the protagonist of his own prequel. The overwhelming success (pun intended) of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ has led George Miller to prepare a new project where fans can once again wallow in the desert sand smelling of gasoline and a guy playing the guitar electric background. Taking over from Charlize Theron how a furious young woman will be Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the young actresses of the moment after succeeding with ‘Gambit de dama’.

As the actress herself confirmed in a conversation organized by Variety, the filming of ‘Furiosa’ will begin next August. On the production, Taylor-Joy has said: “The thing that excites me most about ‘Mad Max: Furious’ is, number one, George Miller. That brain is incredible. I am also very excited to do something more physical. To become physically another something is something that strangely will give me much peace ” Although the actress has gotten a lot of praise with her period dramas, we have also seen her in a Marvel adaptation, ‘The New Mutants’, and also thrillers like ‘Multiple’.

. / Warner Bros.

After filming the Netflix series, the adaptation of ‘Emma’ by Autumn de Wilde and the new movie of Edgar wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’, Taylor-Joy will take a short break until the start of her next shoot. “I have a grace period until August, and then I’ll work consecutively until mid-2023. Look, everyone thought I was crazy doing ‘Emma’, ‘Soho’ and ‘Lady’s Gambit’ at the same time. And to be fair, I was. I admit it. It was a wild thing, but I had to do it. Now I’ve realized how unhealthy I am, and what I’m thinking is can I get a routine that exists from something other than Coca-Cola Light and cigarettes and I can do this and be happier. “

‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ has (for now) set its premiere date at June 23, 2023. Patience!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io