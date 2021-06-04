Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Swift together in a movie

Everything indicates that it is a mega production, as there are great names in the cast. In addition to Swift, Robbie and Taylor-Joy, the film will star Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro and many others.

– (Anya Taylor-Joy

Getty Images)

Of course, the Swifties can’t wait to see the Folklore singer in the movies. Especially if it is with Anya. “We are really getting Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy in A MOVIE.”

“Sorry, but Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Swift in the same movie? This is very random, but we really won.”