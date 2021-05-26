Any immigrant who makes these 15 mistakes could be deported or complicate their case

Although arrests and deportations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) have decreased, agents continue to exercise actions with certain immigrants who have made some mistakes, even if they seem minimal, that jeopardize their stay in the country.

Immigration agencies handle two concepts, “Moral clumsiness” and “lack of moral character”, both in reference to actions, civil misdemeanors or crimes that can lead foreigners to deportation or complicate their cases before Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), such as obtaining a green card, DACA or TPS.

Although the Immigration and Nationality Law (INA) establishes extreme cases that could lead to the deportation of a person, such as committing serious crimes, be it robbery, murder, child abuse, drug trafficking, among others, there are actions that seem minor , but it is better to avoid them, especially if a person is undocumented or is in the process of get an immigration benefit.

“While USCIS determines whether an applicant has complied with the GMC requirement on a case-by-case basis, certain types of criminal conduct automatically prevent applicants from establishing GMC and can make the applicant subject to deportation proceedings,” it notes. Part F of the immigration law.

Lawyers and activists list some of the most common actions immigrants should avoid to avoid facing problems with ICE or in your immigration process:

1. Identification.- Never identify yourself with a false document, such as a “green card” or show a Social Security number that was not legally obtained.

2. Voluntary deportation.- If you are under ICE arrest, refuse to sign any document that you do not fully understand. It is best to seek legal advice, as you could be authorizing your voluntary deportation.

3. Innocence.- Avoid pleading guilty to misdemeanors or crimes that you did not commit. Before any process, ask to speak with a lawyer.

4. Driving drunk.- A high percentage of ICE deportations occur after an undocumented immigrant is arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Avoid temptation.

5. Carrying of weapons.- Carrying arms is a right of US citizens. Neither undocumented nor with temporary protections, like DACA or TPS can have one. There are states where it is not even authorized to carry the weapon in public spaces. Green card holders should ask their lawyer if they can buy a gun.

6. Use of drugs.- The use of a “soft drug,” such as marijuana, can directly lead to a person’s deportation or complicate their immigration process.

7. Domestic violence.- Cases of domestic violence are very punishable and anyone could be deported for this fact, even losing immigration benefits.

8. Social networks.- The Department of Homeland Security checks social media to find possible threats to national security, but they could also use information that alerts that a person is undocumented, for example, or could be committing a crime. Take care of what you post and share on social networks.

9. Visa expired.- There are people who enter the US legally, either with a Waiver visa or a regular type B visa, tourism or business, but they become undocumented at the time that permit expires, then they would be subject to deportation.

10.- Criminal record.- Those who committed a crime and have a criminal record will not be able to obtain immigration benefits, at least not easily. Remember that each case is unique, but usually immigration officials review these files, which are permanent.

11.- Missing an appointment in court.- Never miss an appointment to an immigration court, because the judge could process you for immediate deportation. Seek legal advice if you have a credible fear of going to an appointment before a judge.

12. Re-entry to the country.- People who were deported and return as undocumented to the country will face charges of a federal crime, which is punishable by several years in jail and deportation. These cases are complicated when that person has more than two irregular readmissions.

13. Asylum rejected.- Although the current administration tries to process more asylum petition cases, that does not mean that it will grant such protection, because there are requirements that officials must consider, such as credible fear of danger in another country. If the judge rejects the petition, that person will be processed for deportation. For this reason, experts indicate that court cases are practically deportation processes.

14. Exercising prostitution.- It can also complicate a person’s immigration processes.

15.- Not paying maintenance.- It is integrated into the causes that could complicate the migratory processes of a person.

Remember that each case is unique, which is why lawyers suggest that if you believe you have committed a misdemeanor or crime, it is best to seek legal advice before carrying out any procedure before USCIS or facing deportation proceedings.