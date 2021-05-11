Any false teeth? What the General Council of Dentists recommends

05/11/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

The loss of teeth continues to be a very frequent problem among the Spanish population. Much more common than most of us think. And this loss can be due to many causes.

Tooth decay, periodontal disease (gingivitis, periodontitis, are some of the reasons why a patient may present edentulous spaces or without teeth.

To preserve the balance of the mouth in all aspects (articular, muscular, functional and aesthetic), as a general rule all tooth loss must be rehabilitated.

It is essential to replace those teeth and do it quickly, because the rest of the teeth tend to move over time, to fill the gaps, and we will lose our radiant smile.

In addition, the problem is that these displacements are not good because, usually, they cause the teeth to acquire positions that can make hygiene difficult, facilitate the appearance of dental and gingival pathologies, and interfere with occlusion (the bite).

Alternatives to tooth loss

It is true that A prosthetic element will never be able to compensate 100% of the advantages of a natural tooth, but & mldr; To rehabilitate these spaces there are two large groups of therapeutic alternatives:

– Those options that involve integrating a fixed element in the patient’s mouth, which the patient cannot remove.

– Those that are removable and that the patient can remove from the mouth.

In both cases, treatments can be performed with or without dental implants. And although dental implants are the preferred option, not in all cases it is possible to use this solution.

So when there is no other alternative, conventional prostheses, traditional dentures, are still a good option to solve the dental absences of many patients.

Once the dentist has determined that the best option is the denture, it is convenient to know what should we do to extend the use of this conventional prosthesis and avoid more problems in the mouth.

The Spanish Council of Dentists recommends

• Always keep the prosthesis clean and free of debris. Not just “natural” teeth, dentures can also build up plaque, and even tartar, if not cleaned well.

There are some specific prosthetic brushes and cleaning tablets that help to sanitize them successfully.

Home remedies and formulas should be avoided in order to preserve or adjust them, especially because of the risk of irreversible damage to the materials from which they are made.

• The use of dental adhesives helps compensate for the changes so that the mouth suffers over time and the mobility problems that a prosthesis can present, even from the first day of use. Thus, a dental adhesive can help improve support, stability and retention of the prosthesis, while reducing the leakage of food debris under the teeth.

• Visits to the dentist. They don’t end when we have false teeth. What’s more, check-ups should be held on a regular basis to check that the prosthesis remains well adjusted as time goes by.

This is highly recommended not only in cases where the patient still has some teeth in the mouth, but also in those cases where they have lost all of them.

In summary, conventional dental prostheses are still a viable option that covers the need to rehabilitate missing teeth.

Its use and maintenance will benefit from the use of certain tools and products and, above all, thanks to a regular supervision by the dentist.

How he points out doctor Oscar Castro Reino, president of the General Council of Dentists, «the results of the last Oral Health Survey carried out in 2020 reveal that one in 3 adults over 65 wears a removable prosthesis, and that the needs for multi-unit prostheses (several teeth) are still considerable in Spain.

It is very important that patients keep them always clean, well adjusted and that they carry out the controls of regular check-up to the dentist to check his condition ».