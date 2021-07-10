“Any day can be a good day to attack”

07/10/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar), ninth overall, was not concerned about the second place overall achieved by the French Guillaume Martin after having gotten into the day’s getaway, since he considers that “getting into a leak on such a hard day usually takes its toll”.

“Another very tough stage on the legs. Hopefully this requirement that we have been accumulating for so many days can be helping us from tomorrow. Guillaume Martin’s getaway? Well, it is true that the getaway has been made at km 100 , but even so I think that in that group much more will have been spent than behind. When you march in such a group, as the days go by you can end up paying for that wear, “Mas said at the finish line.

More He clarified that this wear “does not have to happen to Martin”, but stressed that “a leak on a route like this, although it gives you an advantage in the general, sometimes later can take its toll.”

Ranked ninth overall, 7.11 behind the leader Tadej pogacar, Movistar’s head of ranks believes that next week’s stages will be more conducive to climb positions. “I am confident that, being a three-week race, with the routes that we have in those last days of the Tour and with the stages that we have, we can progress,” he said.

“When to attack? It will be depending on how we see the rivals, either tomorrow or next week. Tomorrow the accumulated fatigue will be somewhat less than in the other stages of the Pyrenees, but any day can be good“, he stressed.

More I comment on the stage this Sunday ending in Andorra, warning of the difficulty of the ports of Envalira and Beixalis. “We will pass a really high pass, at 2,400 meters, in Envalira, it is not a very long section of height, but we will have been climbing for a long time, and then we have Beixalis, which is very tough. In terms of percentages it is one of the most demanding of this Tour , although Mont Ventoux is another very tough port and then we will also have Col du Portet, in the seventeenth stage, which is a real beast, “he said.