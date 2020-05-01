After a month of forced vacations due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Coritiba squad presented itself differently this Friday. This is because, still unable to return to training, the activity was carried out by videoconference, with each player in his home, being guided by fitness professionals to perform some exercises.

“The objective of this training start, although we are not in our environment, is to try to maintain a level of strength and give a stimulus in the musculature that perhaps did not have the proper stimulus in this period of 45 days, in addition to possible muscle loss and also , at the same time, have some power work “, said the physical trainer, Anderson Gomes, in an interview to the official website of the club.

Coritiba players hold virtual meeting to train

Photo: Playback / Twitter / @Coritiba / Estadão

This first job that will be done online is gradual, so that players can start exercising again. Training will also follow from home this Saturday and Sunday. In any case, the club does not hide its desire to return to face-to-face training, taking into account all safety measures for the prevention of coronavirus. In a statement, the club said it was awaiting “the release of the competent bodies for a possible definitive return to on-site activities”.

During this first activity, the players were also notified, which will have a 25% wage reduction starting in May. Aiming at the financial well-being of the club at this difficult time, the board of the Paraná team suspended contracts for all players in the grassroots categories and fired some employees.

.