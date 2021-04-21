Anxiety in the return to “normality”

Share

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought us many sudden changes to which we continue to adapt.

The “pandemic fatigue”, A series of signs that human beings are experiencing after the vital changes produced by Covid-19.

Our mental health is vulnerable to such rapid and profound changes, but, at the same time, our minds have the ability to adapt to these kinds of changes, especially when our survival depends on them.

I think that the influence of the pandemic in our mental health will have Two phases.

The first phase will consist of anxiety and stress reactions. It is the phase that we are living now, where our body and mind are adapting to the new routines. And we will continue in this stage as long as the virus is active and different Covid “waves” continue to appear, because as long as it is active, the confinements and limitations in daily life will remain. In this phase, we continue to hope that we can recover our life and “normality”.

The second phase will focus on sadness and depression. It will be the stage that we will live when the pandemic has disappeared or, at least, there are fewer infections. At this stage, we will have to adapt to a different world than the one that existed in 2019, because the “normality” of before has disappeared and that will entail an important adaptation period. I think that, in this phase, psychologists will begin to see the worst psychological pictures, centered on the depression and anxiety disorders.

The truth is that what we knew before no longer exists and I doubt that we can return to the same lifestyle that we lived before the pandemic. And although that may seem negative to you, it is actually a sample of what life is … constant change.

ADAPTATIONS AND ANXIETY

Our mind has the ability to adapt to the new reality. Because has evolved to adapt rapidly to a changing environment, which is key to survival.

In another article I mentioned that, now, when I watch some series or movies, my mind is amazed that the actors and characters do not wear a mask. This is an indication of adaptation, it means that I accept the new reality that has come to me.

After a year of lockdowns, telecommuting, avoiding crowds and reducing social life, many people are feeling they have Difficulty returning to activities that were usual before.

There are people who they anguish and overwhelm when they see images of the agglomerations past. And this reaction is one more example of the adaptation that we are doing.

We have become accustomed to living in a different way, with more space around us and that can make us overwhelmed by crowds. The key to knowing if this anguish is normal, will be the reaction of our mind and body when we experience a situation of this type. If we feel anxiety, nervousness or even experience a panic attack, my recommendation is to go to a psychologist to help us regulate anxiety levels.

There are also people who feel more cautious when it comes to meeting people outside the family nucleus, in part because of fear of getting infected. This reaction is normal, because caution helps us to protect ourselves, but also our loved ones. This behavior reflects that we are in the first phase of the pandemic for our mental health, where the goal is to survive.

REGULATING ANXIETY BY RETURNING TO “NORMAL”

First of all, I want to tell you that for each person “normality” is different and that our concept of “normality” changes over time. So the first thing you need to know is what is normal for you.

Was it normal for you to go out to concerts or dance? Or was it normal to go out into nature and spend time at home?

After identifying what was typical for you, ask yourself … Have these things changed and I no longer need to do them as I used to, or do they remain after the pandemic?

If you’ve realized that you need different things now than you did before, that’s fine. Be yourself and do what you need and want. My advice is that you do not force yourself to do something that no longer fits you, because if you insist on doing what you always do even though you no longer enjoy yourself as before, you will be limiting yourself and slowing down your evolution and change.

It may be that you are feeling anxiety when you go back to old habits, but they no longer fully fit you. Perhaps these habits you cannot change and you can only re-adapt to them. If this is happening to you, I give you some advice …

Accept what life brings to you. Life is pure uncertainty because change is constant. Accepting what comes to us helps us adapt more easily to changes because we stop fighting.

See what makes you anxious. Anxiety, like all emotions, comes to us to give us important information. So see what makes you anxious … Is it the fact that you are surrounded by many people? Or maybe the crowds make you think that the virus can be spread more easily? Do you feel that you need more space and tranquility since the pandemic?

These questions will guide you in your search and help you understand what your mind and body need now. Accept the changes that have occurred in you, they are part of your growth and evolution.

Breathe consciously when anxiety visits you. In those moments where you feel that anxiety comes to you, take five minutes to be in you, to observe your breathing. It is as simple as sitting comfortably, closing your eyes and feeling the breath in your body, especially in the nose, chest and abdomen.

Give yourself time to re-adapt. This is the most important. The pandemic has come unexpectedly into our lives and we need time to adapt to all the changes it has brought with it. Maybe you find that these changes have been positive for you and you want to keep them, that’s fine. And if what you want is to return to your daily life, but you are having a hard time re-adapting, give yourself time, you are not in a hurry, listen to yourself.

I know that we are experiencing difficult times, so my advice is that See a psychologist if you are experiencing daily stress, anxiety, or emotional changes.

You already know that I am available and that I work online (by phone and videoconference). You can know my services and rates from here.

Remember to be patient and listen to yourself, because anxiety brings important messages