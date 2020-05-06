fizkes / . Agency / . / iStockphoto

The pandemic is already affecting the mental health of the population, and thousands of citizens are asking for professional help in the only way they can at the moment: through technology. The use of mobile applications that provide psychological help has exploded, according to its promoters: since the beginning of the confinement, the iFeel app, with more than 300,000 users, has noticed an increase in consultations of 203%, 90% of them coming from Spain. It is a growth confirmed by other apps such as TherapyChat, in which the number of users has grown by 180% during the month of April alone, while the queries of users who already used it have doubled.

Both iFeel and TherapyChat and other similar platforms include a chatbot that works using artificial intelligence, and that helps the user to solve specific situations, for example an anxiety attack. They also put patients in touch with psychologists to delve deeper into therapy. In fact TherapyChat assures that it has had to hire 150 professionals to deal with the peak of demand since mid-March.

The reasons why patients ask for professional help have also changed from before the pandemic. Now, the two aforementioned mobile applications agree that anxiety, grief management and relationship problem solving are the most common queries and the ones that have increased the most.

“We also see more patients with hypochondria and consultations that are not directly related to the virus but that have come to light due to the circumstances we are experiencing, such as family or parenting problems that have become apparent during the confinement”, explains Martín Villanueva, co-founder of iFeel. “In recent weeks we are seeing, above all, difficulties with duels, due to the death of family members or acquaintances, loss of job and deep feelings of loneliness.”

Just 15 days after the start of the confinement, TherapyChat already noticed “the effects of fatigue caused by this situation”, and began to receive new patients for the coronavirus, explains Aída María Rubio, psychologist and coordinator of the team of psychologists of the mobile application and web. “Above all, they are young women, who tend to be more afflicted by anxiety issues than men, but a more varied audience is also entering with fear of job instability,” explains Rubio, who has also seen more patients from Madrid and Catalonia, the most affected communities. “Among the new users we have a certain number of toilets overwhelmed by the situation they have been experiencing in hospitals.”

The experts consulted ensure that symptoms during confinement are only the beginning. In TherapyChat they anticipate that their number of users will continue to grow in the coming months, “especially with the foreseeable side effects of confinement, such as post-traumatic stress, fear of leaving home and mourning the loss of loved ones”, explains Alessandro De Sario, co-founder and CEO of TherapyChat.

“Research to date confirms that crises have long-term psychological effects: The hardest part about mental health doesn’t happen during the pandemic, but afterward. There is a gap, especially in the toilets and professionals who have been in direct contact with those who have become ill. It will be seen in a couple of months, ”says Martín Villanueva, co-founder of iFeel.

In addition to the increase in the number of users in apps that give psychological help, the confinement has forced to digitize the therapies that were previously in person. The Official College of Psychology (COP) already anticipated that the pandemic would produce this change to digital. “We made available to members an online platform that had very high levels of security to maintain the confidentiality of patient data,” explains Fernando Chacón, dean of the Madrid COP. “In the month of April, 2,100 members had already downloaded it and about 3,000 hours of consultation were made.”

However, they have encountered some difficulties. Telematic consultation during a confinement is complicated when the patient has to explain in detail his intimate matters in a house where more people live. “The main problem is a lack of intimacy. Patients may not have sufficient conditions of anonymity that does allow them to have a face-to-face consultation. Often times, the issues they need to talk about are related to their own family or partner and they don’t want to share them with them, ”Chacón explains. It also highlights that there are older people who need psychological attention and who do not know how to operate certain devices.

Despite the difficulties that may arise, everyone agrees that this situation will make it easier for online therapy to continue to be used when the confinement ends. “Regarding those who were previously attending face-to-face consultations, I believe that contact will be maintained as a priority intervention, but I also believe that, for follow-up consultations, at specific times or for patients who have difficulties getting around, the videoconference will be established as a more frequent form of intervention than before ”, explains Chacón. “It is a trend that will continue to grow,” agrees Martín Villanueva, co-founder of iFeel. “Within the world of telemedicine, it will be easier for us to make quick consultations with a doctor or to be able to maintain therapy if we find a good therapist even if he is not in our city.”

They also assure that the pandemic has made clear the need to take care of mental health and that it can contribute to stop being a taboo. “If there is any positive element within the coronavirus crisis, it is that it has contributed at least to eliminating, little by little, the social stigma that psychological therapy had until now,” says Alessandro De Sario, co-founder and CEO of TherapyChat. “We are going to see going to therapy a little more normalized, which is still very stigmatized in society. Now we are talking more about mental health, which can drive more people to find a psychologist if they need it, “adds Villanueva.

Taking into account these changes that are already happening in the way of doing therapy, Fernando Chacón, dean of the COP in Madrid, asks psychologists to use secure videoconferencing platforms, “to guarantee the safety and privacy of patients.” Considering how sensitive the information shared during therapy is, “the lack of privacy and cybersecurity is one of the main reasons why we do not recommend general platforms such as Skype or Zoom, but rather the specific tools developed by the organizations. officers ”, clarifies Chacón.

