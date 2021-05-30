The vaccination against coronavirus in people under 60 years of age who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca has been the subject of debate and confrontation between the Government and some communities, which have chosen to give their citizens the possibility to choose complete the regimen with a second dose of the same brand or with Pfizer, as requested by the Ministry of Health.

Faced with this dilemma, the immunologist Alfredo Corell has stressed that “citizenship is giving a lesson in maturity“Regarding vaccination against coronavirus.

In an intervention on the laSexta Noche program, Corell wanted to convey a message of reassurance in the face of any doubts that may arise before going to be vaccinated: “That people go to get vaccinated as calmly as possible with the vaccine you choose because it will go well, “he stressed.

In this sense, the expert has indicated that in the case of choosing the second dose of AstraZeneca it is an option that “has been proven and studied”, and has asked those who are vaccinated with a second dose of Pfizer that “do not sit guinea pigs”, since “if it is necessary to repeat with a third dose, we will all go to mix”.

Also, the immunologist has advised people to go “relaxed” to get vaccinated, since “anxiety and stress are fatal to defenses“.