Anxiety and inflammation: is there a link?

The anxiety is normal. In fact, most people feel it from time to time. However, people who suffer a anxiety disorder, yes they live it in a more way frequent, intense and persistent.

In this type of case, anxiety is difficult to control and it can even interfere with people’s daily lives. In this sense, there is a wide variety of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), separation anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The truth is that some people experience more than one form of anxiety disorder at the same time.

Scientists still do not know the precise causes of anxiety, but some probable factors They include hyperactivity in certain parts of the brain, neurotransmitter imbalance, genetics, trauma, personality traits, chronic pain, and substance abuse.

Even before the pandemic caused by Covid-19, anxiety seemed to be increasing. Therefore, it is necessary know how and why these types of disorders arise and, precisely, some scientists are investigating the role it may have in it the inflammation.

What is inflammation?

Inflammation is a natural and beneficial reaction to harmful stimuli, as irritants or pathogens. Thus, it is about a protective response It helps the body to get rid of offensive stimuli and to protect the body. However, if inflammation persists, it can lead to damage cells and tissues for which it is designed.

The inflammation also occurs in the brain And while some of that inflammation may be protective, researchers are interested in whether chronic inflammation could influence the development of mental disorders.

Is there a link between inflammation and anxiety?

Anxiety disorders are characterized by mental anguish. However, they can also be associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis and metabolic disorders.

In fact, because these conditions involve systemic inflammation Since depression often goes hand in hand with anxiety, some scientists wonder if inflammation could therefore play a role in anxiety disorders.

In a latest study, scientists focused on evaluate a variety of inflammation and clotting markers in 853 participants. Likewise, they also asked these to complete A questionnaire of 40 questions or sections to evaluate how anxious they were at that moment and, generally speaking, how anxious they were in life.

Among other findings, the study showed that higher anxiety scores were associated with higher levels of CRP, IL-6, and TNF-alpha in men, and higher levels of CRP and IL-6 in women.

Although the study was small, the authors concluded that patients with PTSD showed a low-grade systemic pro-inflammatory state which, in addition, was related to the levels of PTSD symptoms. That is, PTSD was associated with an increase in IL-6, TNF-alpha, and other markers of inflammation.

On the other hand, another study found a connection between inflammatory markers and anxiety, although this one focused on women living with type 2 diabetes and phobic anxiety. In fact, high levels of phobic anxiety were associated with an increase in leptin levels and inflammatory markers.

The leptin is a hormone that helps regulate appetite and, therefore, the caloric intake, but scientists believe that it also influences in chronic inflammation.

However, it should be noted that discovering that people with anxiety are more likely to experience inflammation it does not show that inflammation causes or increases the risk of anxiety.