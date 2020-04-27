BRASILIA – The directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) discuss this Tuesday, 28, whether the application of rapid tests for coronavirus in pharmacies is allowed. Currently, rapid tests are applied in hospitals and public and private clinics.

The proposal will be taken by the agency’s deputy president, Antonio Barra Torres, doctor and rear admiral, had the advice of Jair Bolsonaro for health issues.

According to members of the government, the summit of the Ministry of Health came to resist the proposal, but has recently come to support it. The new minister of the portfolio, Nelson Teich, has said that improving the level of information about the disease in Brazil is a pillar of his strategy of responding to the pandemic, which has as one of the points the exit of social distance, as defends Bolsonaro.

The fear of health authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), is that rapid tests have a high index of “false negative”, if applied in the first days of symptoms of the disease. As the state revealed, examinations donated to the government by mining company Vale miss 75% of negative results, according to an analysis commissioned by the Ministry of Health.

The expectation of sources from the Ministry of Teich is that Anvisa accepts the application in pharmacies, but requiring that the test be done only after a few days of the appearance of symptoms of the disease.

The strong chance of false negative, in the first days, is due to the characteristic of the test, which detects antibodies to the disease. These substances only appear when the body reacts to the virus, which takes a few days. Therefore, authorities recommend the use of “RT-PCR” tests, which are slower and more expensive, to ensure an accurate diagnosis for covid-19.

According to members of the ministry, there is strong pressure from the Planalto Palace to increase the number of tests in the country. Health has signaled that it intends to increase the target audience for rapid diagnostic tests.

At the beginning of the crisis, the Ministry of Health recommended only the application of rapid tests to those working on the “front line” of combating covid-19, as health professionals. In an epidemiological bulletin published last week, however, the ministry says it “progressively” wants to include elderly people, those at risk for complications from covid-19 and the economically active population in the testing routine. The idea would also be to increase the “portfolio” of people cured and immune to the disease who could return to work, say government officials.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.