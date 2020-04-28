The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on Tuesday that pharmacies carry out rapid tests for coronavirus during the pandemic, in order to expand the testing network and reduce the demand for health services, but warned of the possibility of results false negatives.

Antibody tests, which became known as rapid tests, are indicated seven days after the onset of symptoms and show whether people have been exposed to the new coronavirus. However, it is not possible to define just by the test result whether or not there is an active infection.

“These results must be interpreted by a health professional, considering clinical information, signs and symptoms of the patient, in addition to other tests. Only with this data set is it possible to make the assessment and diagnosis or discard the disease. rapid test provides part of the information that will determine the diagnosis of Covid-19 “, said Anvisa in a statement.

Since the test seeks to detect the presence of antibodies, false negative results are likely to occur in the initial stage of the disease, due to the absence or low levels of antibodies and antigens of the new coronavirus in the body, according to Anvisa.

Increasing testing capacity is one of the main recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tackling the pandemic, in order to identify, isolate and treat infected people.

Brazil, however, has been struggling to expand its testing capacity. Despite forecasting 46 million tests, only 181,000 had been completed by April 22, and another 158,000 were still awaiting results, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on Monday.

Initially, the ministry had decided to target rapid testing to health professionals and security officers, but the increased availability of such tests after an initial shortage prompted the government to broaden the scope of use.

The main test for Covid-19 is the molecular test, called RT-PCR, that the government has been looking for ways to expand its application. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation promises to produce 1.2 million tests in April, doubling to 2.4 million in May. In comparison, in April, around 60,000 tests were produced by Fiocruz.

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, said he will count on the support of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) to define the best portion of the population to be tested for Covid-19 in order to understand the panorama disease.

