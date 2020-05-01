BRASÍLIA – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed that it will monitor the studies of the medicine remive, which will be tested on patients in the United States.

By means of a note, the regulatory agency stated that it is in contact with the remdesivir manufacturer abroad, the company Gilead, so you can access the results of the experiment.

President Donald Trump said on Friday, the pharmaceutical company Gilead received an emergency authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use remdesivir. The agency said it was an “important clinical breakthrough”.

Trump is one of the enthusiastic supporters of chloroquine, the path followed by President Jair Bolsonaro, despite the fact that the drug has a number of contraindications and has not yet effectively proven its results.

The American agency authorized the use of remdesivir in the United States only to treat the disease in hospitalized patients in serious condition. “In the coming days, Anvisa will hold a meeting with the manufacturer to check the interest and feasibility of supplying the drug in Brazil,” stated Anvisa.

Gilead, according to the Brazilian agency, has several clinical trials underway to remdesivir, with initial data expected in the coming weeks. “If the benefit of the medication is proven, Anvisa has mechanisms, such as consent for use in an assistance program and prioritization of registration, to guarantee the quick access of the medication to the population.”

Remdesivir has no application for registration in Brazil. To date, there has also been no request for consent in clinical research with the drug. To date, there has been no request for authorization to use the medication through Assistance Programs (Compassionate Use and Expanded Access).

