ANVIL already has new dates for its “Legal At Last Tour”. We will be able to enjoy the legendary Canadian band on November 11 in Barcelona, ​​12 in Pamplona, ​​14 in Valencia, 15 in Murcia, 16 in Seville and 17 in Madrid. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to reschedule Bilbao again and some of the rooms have been forcibly modified.

In any case, the presentation of Legal At Least will not be in the least bit undermined, as Anvil are now much more eager to return to the stage and please the hundreds of fans who were left wanting in the spring.

Of recognized influence by bands like Metallica or Megadeth, ANVIL will offer a complete show presentation of his latest cannon shot, always accompanied by his immortal hymns, such as “Metal on Metal”.

The new dates are:

November 11, Barcelona @ Bóveda

November 12, Pamplona @ Totem

November 14, Valencia @ Paberse Matao

November 15, Murcia @ Garaje Beat Club

November 16, Seville @ Room X

November 17, Madrid @ Copernicus

Tickets already purchased will be perfectly valid for the new dates, however you can request a return if you wish. For the date of Bilbao, the online return will be automatic, without the need to request it.

How to return my ticket?

The deadline to request returns will be 30 days from today for online returns, until 08/05/2020 (for physical stores it will also be 30 days from when they reopen).

Físicos Physical points (Revolver, Escridisco, Harmony, Traffic, Record, Power, El Infiernito Guitar Shop and Bar Krawill): You can return them at those same points. (Once they reopen).

Ticket Red Ticketmaster (Fnac, Halcón Viajes and associated shops): Online, you must request a refund. https://help.ticketmaster.es/hc/es

Stores: Request the return in the same place where they were purchased. (Once they reopen).

Mad Ticketmadness: You must request a refund here https://ticketmadness.es/es/atencion-al-cliente