NV Marketing & PR

Since Anuel released his first solo album “Real Till Death”, with which he achieved world fame, sales records, awards and the first positions in the charts of Billboard magazine, his fans had been waiting for a new record project that today finally has its world premiere and on all platforms digital.

This album is titled his first name “EMMANUEL”, And it is the most awaited urban music album of this year 2020.

“EMMANUEL” is a large-scale record production with a vintage format that recalls the great productions of the 90s ”, since the album has been divided into two parts A and B, because it contains nothing more and nothing less than 22 unpublished songs that include hits as “Secreto” (feat. Karol G) and “China” (feat. Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin).

The new great record production includes collaborations of world-class figures, who fuse the singer’s urban-trap style with street hip-hop, ballad-pop and even Rock & Roll. Blink composer, producer and drummer 182Travis Barker is one of the album’s biggest surprises, who teamed up with the “ragpick” to bring the song “Don’t Cry Woman” to life. Another Anglo-Saxon artist who also agreed to be part of “EMMANUEL” It was Lil Wayne, who “wasted” his lyrics with Anuel on “Ferrari”.

Continuing with the list of first-class collaborators, there is also the leader of the urban movement Bad Bunny, with whom he shares two songs from the album “Hasta que Dios diga” and “Así soy yo” and the king of pop ballad Enrique Iglesias , who joined the record production in the song “Fútbol y rumba”.

Others of his great colleagues in the urban genre such as Yandel, Ñengo Flow, Mariah, Farruko, Zion, reggaeton pioneer Tego Calderón himself and nicknamed “God of Rap” Kendo Kaponi, are also part of the long-awaited production.

Under the record label of Real Hasta La Muerte Records, the album also features renowned producers such as Gaby Music, Ervin Quiroz, Luis “Wichie” Ortiz and Mosty. And, as regards the artist, he will continue walking hand in hand with his manager Frabián Eli Carrión.

You can listen to “EMMANUEL” by entering these links on the different platforms:

“EMMANUEL” available TODAY on your favorite digital platform.

.