The happiness of being the number 1 selling artist in the US, thanks to his new album “Emmanuel”, did not last long for the urban singer Anuel AA, because he revealed that he is sad to know the news that his grandparents tested positive for Covid-19.

The Puerto Rican artist released the information through his official Instagram account where he wrote: “I just received a very sad news. My grandmother and my grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, ”said the interpreter of« Secreto ».

The artist did not specify if it was his maternal or paternal grandparents, nor did he reveal the state of health they were in, but he did say that he made a decision that will help many people.

“I know that there are many families suffering for the same reason and, therefore, I made this decision …”, expressed the couple of the singer Karol G, adding that “all the money the Emmanuel album and all the videos and the merch generate this month, goes directly to a foundation for all the patients and families who are battling Covid-19.”

New @ Anuel_2bleA is here. 🔥

Listen to #Emmanuel featuring the exclusive film behind the project: https://t.co/pKxQc8zZGP pic.twitter.com/YA0b9jbZu5 – Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 29, 2020

His decision has received many positive comments on social networks, both by his followers and by the artistic union.

In the publication, the singer did not specify which will be the foundation that will receive the donation, he only indicated that he is organizing everything and that as soon as he had the information he would share it.

“Emmanuel” is an album on which he worked very hard, and has exceeded expectations about it. This is their second production and was released on May 29, since then it has had good acceptance within the genre.