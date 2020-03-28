Some believe that the quarantine has the famous singer very badly and that his messages could be directed at Maluma and Bad Bunny. Could it be?

Anuel AA He has shared several controversial messages through his Instagram stories where he has made it clear to the reggaeton industry who his friends are, and who he wants to be close to.

Within his message he assures that personalities of the urban genre will always have a space and affection such as: Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Ñengo Flow, Residente, J Balvin and Jay Cortez whom he pointed out as good people.

In one of his first comments, the singer expressed the following thought: “You guys are weird, lame ** s and stupid and hypocritical. I can’t go any further against my ideals for a business. “

Then he added: “I got tired of the masks, don’t stick to where I am, nowhere they see me. Seriously, everyone, unless we have a business or something. Seriously, if I’m not going to turn on the bad vibes of one.

The reggaetonist concludes his message by pointing out that there are more singers of the urban genre who have his affection and he has not mentioned. Among these who still have his love, he added the names of Yandel, Casper Mágico, Rauw Alejandro, Lunay and Tu Problematik BB.

In addition to the above, Karol G’s boyfriend did not add more artists, and he says goodbye to them: “The rest already know, God bless you, stay there.”

Wisin, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Tito El Bambino among others they did not enter his list. From the above it is known that Anuel does not seem to have a good relationship with Maluma, however at the moment it is not known to whom, exactly, he has addressed such a strong message.

Here are the messages from Anuel AA that have made it an intentional trend in the world of Twitter.

Myrka Dellanos exhibits her anatomy dressed in leather with a tremendous mocha jumpsuit

Video: Adamari López and Alaïa dance zumba with Toni Costa for a good cause

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

Carmen Aub in a transparent bodysuit that exposes her intimate charms among roses

.