Anuel AA in basketball: the singer bought a team from Puerto Rico



On Monday the new leaders will be made official.

The famous urban music singer, Anuel AA, will enter the world of Puerto Rican basketball. The “rag” will buy the franchise of the Captains of Arecibo of the National Superior Basketball (BSN).

The announcement was made by the same sports franchise. The Captains of Arecibo were in charge of revealing the negotiation and purchase that in the next few days it will be finalized. The singer and the manager are just a few steps away from finalizing the agreement.

“The ‘rag’ Anuel AA and the handler, Fabrian Eli, will become the new owners of the historic Capitanes de Arecibo franchise, from the upcoming season 2021. The sale will be announced this coming Monday and all the documents are already signed.”, Expressed the team through social networks.

Basketball and Reggaeton in Puerto Rico

Anuel AA is not the first artist to acquire a professional team in the tournament. In May of this year it was announced that Bad Bunny became the second owner of the Santurce Cangrejeros team, of the Puerto Rican basketball league.

Jose Solá, leader of the National Superior Basketball, indicated not being surprised that another urban music singer wished to acquire a league team.

“It would not be the first time that a musician or artist has taken an interest in a team in our league. We already saw Bad Bunny with Saturce. Here all attorneys have the right to sell their franchises“Said Solá.

Without a doubt, this could generate another type of environment in Puerto Rican basketball. The incursion of these artists may arouse the interest of another class of public in the basketball stadiums in Puerto Rico.

