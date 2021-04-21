Anuel AA confirms separation from Karol G – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In recent months, the end of the relationship between Anuel AA and Karol G was rumored, although the news had not been confirmed so far. However, this Tuesday the same singer was the one who, through an Instagram Live, put an end to speculation and confirmed the separation.

“Karol and I are not together right now, we have been around for 4 and a half months, time has passed. We do not have a bad relationship or bad communication, that is why in recent months they have seen us together, ”Anuel said to more than 100,000 fans.

In the same way, the reggaeton player said that he still loves her and that they tried to recover what was lost, but that both he and Karol ultimately decided to go their own way.

For her part, the Colombian singer spoke through stories on her official Instagram account and said that it was very difficult to confirm the news.

“For a long time we tried to distance our relationship from social networks to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing, neither today nor almost 3 years ago that it all began …

“Thank you all for joining us in our follies. The love we felt from all of you during these almost 3 years was unmatched, incredible and vibrating together with you was magical. I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything that we lived, grew and learned together is infinite ”, wrote Karol G.

Recall that the couple ends a relationship of almost 3 years, in which they shared with their followers several happy moments, among which trips and musical duo tours stand out.