Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA announced this Wednesday that on May 29 he will release an album titled “Emmanuel” under the Sony Music Latin label, which It includes collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Karol G, Lil Wayne, Ozuna, Tego Calderón or Travis Barker.

This work is the second album of the interpreter’s career, which has achieved fame as one of the main exponents of today’s urban genre, according to a note from the record company.

“Don’t cry woman” with Travis Barker, “Until God Says” together with Bad Bunny, “Soccer and Rumba” together with Enrique Iglesias, “Fuck off” in the company of Farruko & Zion and “China” with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J. Balvin are the titles of some of the songs contained in the new album.

The Puerto Rican rag thrower launched last month the single “April 3”, date on which four years ago three other people were detained when three firearms were seized, one of them stolen, among other pieces to shoot.

In this topic, Anuel AA “is shown like never before”, recounting his childhood, his bad steps and how he managed to cope with the most difficult episodes of his life, including his time in federal prison in Guaynabo, a municipality adjacent to San Juan.

The other people who were detained with the singer were identified as Jorán Torres Rosario, Luis Malpica Negrón and Ángel Emmanuel Giovanni Bermúdez Cappel, who was serving a federal probation for robbery of an armed car.

After leaving prison, Anuel AA released the album “Real hasta la muerte”, a motto that he includes in most of his songs, and this Friday will launch its second production.

Last February Anuel obtained 11 mentions as a finalist to the 2020 Billboard Awards, in categories you highlight as social artist of the year, Hot Latin Songs Song of the year for “Otro Trago”, Hot Latin Songs Vocal Event “Otro Trago”, Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male or Airplay Song of the Year “Baila Baila Baila” .

The artist has also achieved billions of views and downloads, broken YouTube records and achieved multiple platinum certifications, according to his record company.

In 2019, the awards Billboard named him New Artist of the Year.

⚡ Live the experience of a Virtual Fair 🏠 From the comfort of your home! 👉 VISIT US 🚀

You have reached news access limit for unregistered users.

Register with your email and enjoy free News.

Enjoy the following benefits:

Newsletter daily

Access unlimited

.