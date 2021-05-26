Anuel AA and Maroon 5 recorded a song together, what will it sound like?

The singer Adam Levine He has been quite active within his social networks and together with his fans shows his excitement to make all the surprises that they will find within their new album called ‘Jordi’, in which the reggaeton singer Anuel AA will participate.

This was revealed through a photograph on the Twitter account of Maroon 5, in which the tracklist of the next album is observed and without a doubt it could not go unnoticed that the name of the former de Karol G is within the collaborations.

The name of the song is “Button” and it is produced by the also Puerto Rican Tainy, who is remembered for working with other artists of the stature of Bad bunny, Jhay cortez, Ozuna, Daddy yankee, among others.

#JORDI deluxe track list • out June 11th! https://t.co/DL4IErqpwb pic.twitter.com/KKiM66EUra – Maroon 5 (@ maroon5) May 24, 2021

The different collaborations show that Maroon 5 is not willing to stagnate within a single genre and also They are looking to expand into music in other languages ​​and bet on the Latin market.

The record material will be released on June 11 and it will feature 14 songs with different rhythms and lyrics so it promises to be one of the most diverse albums by the band, thus satisfying the tastes of all fans.

The fans, for their part, were quick to react and there are those who are waiting for what this mix of styles will sound like, because at least It is the first time that the band led by Levine has worked with an artist from Anuel’s musical genre.