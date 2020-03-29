Anuel AA and Karol G generate controversy by criticizing Bad Bunny and the LGBT community | Instagram

Colombian couple Anuel AA and Karol G have surprised millions of people with the great review they have done towards the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and the LGBT community after having released his video “Yo perreo sola”.

Anuel a few hours after the video was released, through his Instagram stories he made a comment that was a hint for Bad Bunny.

In those stories, Karol G’s boyfriend referred to people in the LGBT community as rare and hypocrites and what goes on against his ideals.

That is why many interpreted it as a hint for the interpreter of the song for the recent video.

On the other hand, Karol G when seeing that Anuel began to be criticized, what defended on his twitter account judging also to the community and who does not agree that they dress like women because they will always remain men.

Karol G talks about a conservative environment when she and her husband literally talk in their songs about infidelity, misogyny, machismo and sex pic.twitter.com/Mvv0IorRPJ

– Kanye West Is Over Party (@ fer_lover13)

March 28, 2020

He and I are used to a conservative environment, seeing things like this is shocking. If you were born a man, you are a man, whether you use long nails or put on implants and you are still a man, ”Karol wrote.

This is what made millions of people on twitter they will criticize Y canceled since they didn’t think they were so closed-minded about such things.

Unoccupied doing fake tweets? They were never my words! Never in my life have I had problems with anyone because of their race or sexual orientation. NEVER. And pity this in front of an artist that I admire and follow as much as it is @sanbenito RESPECT!

– KAROL G (@karolg)

March 28, 2020

After all the fuss that was caused, thankfully it was all a misunderstood and both went to their social networks to clarify what happened, it seems they were fake tweets of which they had nothing to do and they apologized since they would never dare refer to it like that.

He explained in the same way that she has no problems because of the way each person lives their sexuality and even supports themHowever, that has not stopped the criticism that she and Anuel are receiving.

Dear @ Anuel_2bleA

You repeat lyrics in songs, you took the pattern for your girlfriend, you were imprisoned for 2 years, you put on an album and you boast about it, that’s fine. You talk about you being a street, a bichote, that you go down with the combete

But what you do is harm the world more

– jetutelia ‍♂️⚡ (@ElFuckingYisus)

March 28, 2020

