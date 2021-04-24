Anuel AA and Karol G announce their separation after three years of relationship

Last March, several digital media indicated that the couple had ended their relationship, as neither of them published photos together.

Anuel denied that either of them had a relationship with a third person and that this was the cause of the breakup.

“She and I have a perfect relationship. There is no negativity or anything like that. It was not that if the vile news that she was with another man, that I was with another woman,” said Anuel AA.

“We each take our path. May God bless her a lot and may she continue to fulfill all her dreams and all her goals,” added the Puerto Rican ragman, who in his songs highlighted that he was a “Real Hasta La Muerte” person.

Karol G, for his part, admitted the break through a story he posted on his Instagram account.

“If just accepting it is difficult anymore, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to move our relationship away from social networks to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing today, or almost three years ago that everything started, “he noted.