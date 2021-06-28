Antony Starr says the Boys season 3 is his favorite

It is usual that in the series, they sell us that the following season is going to be even better than the previous one. That happens with “The Boys”, that as the production of the third season progresses, the cast and crew don’t miss a single opportunity to tell fans how crazy the new episodes are going to be. Now it’s the turn of Antony starr, charged with bringing Homelander / Patriota to life.

Filming is not over yet. However, during a recent interview with TVLine, Starr compared the upcoming season, which he described as “My favorite season for many reasons that I cannot count”, with the previous two. Apparently, if the first two felt like “drinking beer,” viewers can expect a “Long Island Iced Tea” in season three. What’s more, he came to describe the filming in progress as a highlight of his career.

OMG, [la tercera temporada] it is without a doubt one of the funniest television seasons I have been lucky enough to participate in! Antony Starr assures about the new episodes of The Boys series. I had a really good time in season two, and I thought we had done something really cool there, where we took it to the next level in a lot of ways from season one, and really, it’s just the extension of that.

Starr isn’t the first cast member to advance that the Amazon Prime Video series is upping the ante for its third season. Earlier this year, Laz Alonzo (Mother’s Milk) revealed that the makeup department used more than three gallons of blood before production was even halfway through. Showrunner Eric Kripke also confirmed that the new season will adapt the controversial “Herogasm” storyline from the comics. Additionally, Jensen Ackles, Sean Patrick Flanery and Laurie Holden are joining the series this year.

I’m always curious to see what the scriptwriters, these crazy people, are going to invent, ”Starr adds. And it’s a pretty big feeling in season three to keep getting surprised and excited every time a page of the material is turned. All I can say is that I really I think the fans are going to hallucinate with the third season.

Amazon has yet to announce a release date for the third season of The Boys.

Via information | TVLine