Antony Blinken met with Pope Francis for 40 minutes

15 minutes. Pope Francis and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, spoke this Monday in the Vatican for 40 minutes, in an atmosphere of cordiality, reported the Holy See, which did not give further details.

“This morning’s audience with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony John Blinken, took place in a cordial atmosphere. It lasted about 40 minutes and was an opportunity for the pope to remember the trip he made in 2015 and to express his affection and attention to the people of the United States of America, “Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement.

Meeting the pope was part of Blinken’s agenda on his trip to Rome. There he will preside over a meeting of the coalition of 83 countries in the fight against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

During his visit to the Vatican, the US Secretary of State made a tour of which he shared some photos on his Twitter account. “The spiritual atmosphere, divine art and impressive architecture left me speechless,” he wrote.

Today I had the great pleasure of touring the Vatican, including the beautiful Sistine Chapel. The spiritual atmosphere, the divine art, and the impressive architecture left me speechless. Truly stunning. pic.twitter.com/aa1jrzTojV – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 28, 2021

On its official agenda, Blinken also plans to participate in a meeting on the situation in Syria and its humanitarian needs. It will also hold bilateral talks with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, the President, Sergio Mattarella, and the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio.

On Tuesday, the secretary of state will attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Matera. The objective is to try to strengthen multilateralism in the face of challenges such as the pandemic and the climate crisis.