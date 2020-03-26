IFEMA became the first hospital dedicated exclusively to the coronavirus crisis last Saturday. The fairground was prepared in record time to accommodate a total of 5,500 beds, 5,000 for hospitalization and 500 for ICUs. At the head of the project, the Community of Madrid elected Dr. Antonio Zapatero, a doctor with vast experience and also a great tennis player, with numerous national titles.

With the Villa de Madrid Country Club, the doctor He has been champion of the Master of +35 and +50, in addition to winning 12 times per team in the +55 and +60 category, among other titles. Antonio Zapatero has attended the newspaper AS in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

«It is a huge project. A few days ago they were warehouses for fairs and since Saturday morning we have a hospital for 1,500 people. It’s something spectacular. We have received around 400 patients and we already have 110 discharges in four days, “said Zapatero, excited by the project.

«Fear does not contribute anything, it makes you feel small»

On the pressure he has in office, Zapatero avoided talking about fear: «We are doctors and, since we studied the race, we know what we expose ourselves to. Fear does not contribute anything, it makes you feel small. We always try to do our job with enthusiasm and obviously we are not crazy. We have the utmost care, with a mask, gloves, safety distance … ».

The director of the IFEMA hospital also spoke of his great passion, tennis: «It is part of my therapy, as an obligation that I impose on myself. I try to play five days a week. In my weekly agenda tennis is very important, I make it counting on these parties, I look for the rivals and I leave everything fixed. When this crisis passes, I will try to return to normality, “concluded Zapatero in the interview for AS.