Antonio Sancho shows confidence in the project of the “Piojo” Herrera

After directing his first two meetings with the UANL Tigres, Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera still has not achieved a victory or that his team manages to score a goal; However, Antonio Sancho trusts the Mexican coach’s project.

In an interview for W Deportes, the sports director of the Tigres declared that it will not be easy for the Monterrey team to adapt to the change after the departure of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, but he is confident that “el Piojo” Herrera will do a good job.

Also read: Liga MX: Orbelín Pineda to Tigres? Antonio Sancho revealed details of approaches

“The change of Tuca is not easy, but the team has assimilated the work well in this preseason. Changes take time, we are doing well “

After the goalless draw against Chivas and the defeat against América, Antonio Sancho pointed out that the team has been working correctly and is beginning to adapt to Herrera’s style, so he is calm for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

“The team has assumed what Miguel (Herrera) wants. Beyond the preseason results, the team is capturing what Miguel wants “

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content