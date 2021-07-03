Antonio Rosique and Michelle Saide celebrate religious wedding in Monterrey (Video and Photos)

This July 2, Antonio Rosique Y Michelle Saide They sealed their love in a religious ceremony in the city of Monterrey after months of being married by civil means, since the arrival of the pandemic had prevented their religious wedding.

Although it was an intimate ceremony and with few guests, the first photographs and videos of the religious ceremony began to circulate on social networks, where you can see Michelle walking towards the altar, in addition to the precise moment where the couple gives each other he does.

Patricio Araujo and Zudikey Rodríguez were some of the famous guests at Saide and Rosique’s wedding, showing off some images on their social media accounts.

The event was the most intimate and less than 50 invited people attended, mostly relatives of the bride and groom.

“Originally we were going to get married in Oaxaca, imagine! Now it is going to be a much smaller ceremony, totally familiar, it does not compare with the numbers of the guests that we were going to have last year. But look, the most important thing for me, that I believe a lot in God, is to get to the altar, that I have never been there, receive that sacrament and share it with the family, “said Rosique.

Saide is also a sports journalist and works for the Rosique competition. Antonio said that he met the Televisa journalist during an event organized by FIFA before the World Cup in Russia.

