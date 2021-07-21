Antonio Rodríguez “Chiky”, rival of Salvi Jiménez in Valladolid



Photo: Royal Horse Riding Society of Valladolid

This morning the evening that will take place on Friday July 30 in Valladolid was presented. The facilities of the Royal Horse Riding Society of that town have hosted the exhibition of this event to the media, between authorities and boxers, with our partner Darío Pérez as master of ceremonies of the act.

Salvador Jimenez, aspiring to the Super Featherweight Championship of Spain and protagonist of the event, has declared that he feels «Very happy to be able to box again in your city, I am prepared and grateful that, after the summer, I will be able to contest the national title. I know my rival is tough, but I am even tougher ».

And that rival is none other than Antonio Rodríguez «Chiky», a good test for Salvi. The Madrilenian has contested the Spanish championship in no less than three categories: featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight. It comes rolled, from playing two fights in the month of June, beating Ricardo Hernández and losing by split decision against Enmanuel Zúñiga.

In addition to the professional fight, there will be nine amateur fights (including two for women) with the best fighters from Castilla y León against rivals, mainly from the Valencian Community. The return of Antonio Iglesias, from the generation of Jiménez and Miguel Cuadrado, also present this morning at the event, and the fight between Manuel Varela (Castilla y León) and José Antonio Sánchez Traicovich (Valencian Community) stand out; The first one has just been bronze in the Spanish Championships in Palencia and wants to be the boxer who made his debut with the Spanish team again, while Sánchez Traicovich was the national weight champion and has also been with the national team at 81 kilograms, weight limit of the duel.

Tickets have been limited to six hundred, and they will have to be purchased in advance in the establishments of the Valladolid capital in charge of their distribution, since there will be no box office at the gala for health reasons.