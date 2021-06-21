Antonio Reynoso, the Hispanic who could make history if he is elected as president of the borough of Brooklyn



The current local legislator of District 34, who defines himself as Afro-Caribbean, aims to continue fighting for decent housing

Photo: Antonio Reynoso Campaign / Courtesy

If, as several polls point out, Antonio Reynoso is elected as Democratic candidate for the presidency of Brooklyn, among the twelve candidates vying to replace Eric Adams, who in turn aspires to be the Mayor of New York City, it would be clearly an electoral achievement doubly historical.

Reynoso, 38, from Dominican parents and who eight years ago was part of the progressive outpost that received enough votes to become one of the younger councilors in the City Council, could now be close to preside over the most populous county in the Big Apple. And one of the three largest in the country.

To win the blue party nomination ticket, it would be not only a fact without antecedents for a Hispanic politician to obtain that position of the municipal executive power in Brooklyn, defined by many as a “minialcalde”, but it would be the first local election in which a politician of Latino origin stands, outside the districts bastions of Caribbean migrations or Latin American in the Big Apple.

There, in the previous electoral processes, the votes of the Hispanic communities did not exceed 12%. And, in general, it is a county inhabited by 2.5 million people, where more than 81% are white and African American.

“I have the highest opportunity to be the president of this county, where I have been building a proposal based on achievable programs. I have a serious project for the poor communities of Brooklyn. I have advanced in the preferences for the integrating power of my political proposal. I have not focused my campaign based on my identity as a Hispanic ”, underlined The newspaper.

The current councilor of the Brooklyn District 34 that covers Williamsburg, Bushwick and Ridgewood always highlights in his speeches his immense “Latino pride” and defines himself as “Afro-Caribbean”, but he describes that in this battle to win the votes, he has always traveled the path of creating a battery of ideas in a territory where the majority of the voters are not neither Dominican, nor Puerto Rican, nor Latin American.

“In the final hours of this contest, from another perspective, we can assure you that my triumph in Brooklyn is the only close option so far to maintain an important representation of Hispanic power in New York City in one of the counties, ”Reynoso said.

All the polls indicate that in effect, the rest of the applicants of Latino origin, who appeared in the contest to preside over the destinies of the counties of The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island they show great complications to receive the majority of the votes, to dominate the democratic suffrage.

“Hard fights”

This politician, who has a degree in Political Science, assures that never received financing from real estate developersTherefore, it would be able to direct its actions towards a genuine policy of decent housing accessibility for the most vulnerable communities in that county.

“I haven’t been nominated for a dollar from the great Brooklyn landlords. That sets me free. That is why I will have the morals to create a strategy that allows communities of color and the poorest to no longer be displaced. This is key to our vision of post pandemic recovery “, he said.

The presidents of the five boroughs, are consulted for the comprehensive budgets of the city of New York, comment on the decisions of land use change and zoning in their district and appoint some members of the community boards.

Reynoso believes that he has always been linked to “tough fights” as a local legislator and organizer of community alliances.

“We have faced environmental racism in North County. Precisely the African Americans and Hispanics live near polluting industries and have three times more likely to suffer from asthma. We have taken on private developers to protect affordable housing. And, in addition, we have been in the first line for the reform of the police ”, he recalled.

Regarding the role of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), one of the most thorny and controversial In all instances of power in the Big Apple, Reynoso is on the side of those who believe in the equation: less police, more investment in poor communities.

“Our dynamic will continue to be to deepen community intervention programs and the development of small businesses, which allow us to reach the core of poverty, to help overcome it. It is not about sending more officers to our neighborhoods. If we analyze it well, where there are fewer police officers, there are more security ”, concluded.

For the Brooklyn presidency

12 candidates They are on the list for the primary elections to choose the Democratic candidate who will compete to replace Eric Adams in the Brooklyn Borough Presidency.

3 applicants They have the best chances of reaching the Democratic nomination according to a crossing of several polls, in no order of preference in some reports, the following names always top the lists: the councilor Antonio Reynoso, the assemblywoman Jo anne simon and the councilor Robert Cornegy.

335,675 Voters participated in the 2017 elections where Eric Adams was reelected as Brooklyn Borough President, of which the 82.96% voted for the Democratic Party.

42.6% of Brooklyn’s population is made up of whites and 34.2% African-American.

19.6% of the residents of this county are of Hispanic origin.