Antonio Reynoso receives the support of Nydia Velázquez

New York.- The councilman and aspiring to the presidency of the county of Brooklyn, Antonio Reynoso, scored this Tuesday the endorsement of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez.

“Antonio will use his heart, mind and determination to bring economic and social justice to the Brooklyn communities. He is the leader we deserve, ”said the Puerto Rican congresswoman when participating in a press conference with Reynoso.

He added that from his time as a community organizer to his time serving on the City Council, Antonio Reynoso “has always fought for North Brooklyn and underserved communities across the city. “Together, Antonio and I have fought side by side for environmental justice and ensuring affordable housing, quality education and dignity for our neighbors most in need.

For his part, Reynoso said he was honored and very proud to accept the endorsement of one of his greatest mentors. “Through her leadership, Congresswoman Velázquez has shown me what the relentless pursuit of justice looks like on behalf of working families and underserved communities,” she said.

This endorsement strengthens the campaign of who could become the first Latino to take the reins of Brooklyn. Reynoso has also received the support of various unions, community organizations as well as the Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams; activist Cynthia Nixon; state senators Julia Salazar, Jessica Ramos, and various assembly members.

Reynoso is running for the Brooklyn presidency with more than a dozen candidates, including: Jo Anne Simon, Robert Cornegy, Jr., Mathieu Eugene, Khari Edwards, Robert Elstein, Pearlene Fields, Anthony Jones, Shanduke McPhatter, Robert Ramos Jr., Trisha Ocona, and Lamor Miller-Whitehead, according to the Gotham Gazette political site.

The primary elections in New York City will be held on June 22.