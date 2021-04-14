Antonio returns to ‘First dates’ three years later and with 60 kilos less

First dates continued this Tuesday with the celebration of its fifth anniversary by receiving a diner who had radically changed since he first visited Cuatro’s restaurant.

Antonio went to the show in search of love in November 2018, but his date with Francisco was a failure, and even decided to leave the premises with tears in his eyes after the attitude of his partner that day.

“Antonio has changed so much in recent years that he is unrecognizable,” said Carlos Sobera upon receiving you. “I’m totally different: I was wearing glasses and I had surgery on my sight; I have lost 60 kilos, although I would need another 20, but as I am now I look very good, “he said.

And he recognized that “Now is my time and I’m going to try again on First dates”. Sobera recalled that “on your date here you had a bad time …”, and they released some images of the hairdresser’s evening in 2018.

“Now I’m looking to fall in love, have someone, find that spark … I’ve never had a partner, but now I feel like it“, said Antonio before having to choose, through the program’s hotline, between three candidates: Enrique, Roberto and Ramiro.

Antonio, in ‘First dates’. MEDIASET

He finally chose the last candidate because “distance is important and I have chosen Ramiro because He told me that he lives in Madrid and I have many friends there“, explained the Alicante.

They both went over to the table to have dinner and get to know each other a little the two discarded continued the evening from the terrace where they commented on everything that happened during the appointment.

In the end, Ramiro did want to have a second date with Antonio because “enough things have remained without speaking”. The hairdresser, for his part, also wanted to meet the student again: “We have to get to know each other more.”

Ramiro and Antonio, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET