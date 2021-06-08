Antonio Ramos Revillas avoids the wild state

MEXICO CITY. A boy with weapons becomes something else, something, it is not clear whether a nose or a ruco, a victim or a beater, a hitman or a missing person ”, affirms the writer Antonio Ramos Revillas (Monterrey, 1977), who publishes Salvajes, his most recent novel that explore the impact of violence and drug trafficking, but from the perspective of those characters who strive to achieve a better future and not become savages.

Posted by the Economic Culture Fund (FCE), this novel fights against the labels imposed on those neighborhoods that carry the name of drug violence in fame. “This novel seeks to demystify that idea that those who have less, by force, are criminals, because there are also people who try to get ahead, who have their aspirations and work for the next generation,” says the author of The singer of the dead.

Salvajes tells the story of Efraín, a 15-year-old boy who lives at the top of a hill and faces an unsuspected reality: half justice caused his mother to be arrested by the police, after being accused of stealing a mattress, a fact that serves Ramos Revillas to describe an atmosphere full of danger and hope that runs through the neighborhood of Montes Azules, in Monterrey.

How can a family without resources get their mother out of prison? Should a boy take the path of crime to get quick money and help his mother? Can anyone survive that wild system that suffocates and has trapped young people in the area? Is it necessary to speed up justice with money? are some questions posed by the author.

A book that transformed my vision on the subject was Malayerba, by Javier Valdés, which I published as editor in Jus years ago and it reminded me of things (from his youth), because I also come from an impoverished space, where the conditions to get ahead were limited and all that I transformed by studying and following guidelines that my parents gave me, which I forgot in this personal epic where we try to forget where we come from ”, explains Ramos.

Until that book reminded him that there are also stories and people “outside the label, who share spaces of violence, but emotionally, mentally and aspirationally are elsewhere, despite the fact that the roulette of life has touched them there.”

I wanted to tell the story of those boys who, perhaps, their greatest epic will be not to fall into the drug trafficking networks and start a family, have dreams, aspirations, although because of the same environment in which they are, perhaps, the greatest thing they will do is not to fall into violence ”, he concludes.

