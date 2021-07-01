Antonio Ortuño presents 11 stories full of satire and irony

MEXICO CITY. The characters that inhabit Minions, the most recent anthology of stories by the writer Antonio Ortuño (Guadalajara, 1976), are a kind of crash test dummies or crash test dummies, who are taken to extreme situations to reveal the dark force of the human condition.

Posted by Foam Pages, volume brings together 11 stories full of satire and irony, where the protagonists assume the condition of victims and perpetrators, of masters and slaves who are governed under the star of power, interest and defeat.

I like to think of my characters, especially in this book, as crash test dummies, those test dummies subjected to very high pressures, taken to radical situations to better understand the springs, many of them dark, that move nature. human in extreme and survival situations, who do not tend to behave like heroes of ancient legend, “says the author in an interview.

And he adds: “At a time when we are overloaded with narratives with blowout villains and defenseless victims, it seemed to me to gather these stories in which instability prevails, that is, victims who sometimes have evil motives and come out of that condition. to become victimizers.

This brings us closer to a reality different from that of the indoctrinating pamphlets and those fables with a moral, with a fabric closer to real life, where many times people move for petty interests, they play the victim to gain advantage, they rise two steps and behaves like a tyrant than the previous ones because he has a backward hunger for power ”, he explains.

In these human relationships, Ortuño warns, “we respond to power relations and, whether we like it or not, this appears in the sphere of intimacy, the public and the political, so this book gives you a tour of those power relations which, of course, are gloomy ”.

A visible detail in this anthology is the story The Trail of the Snow in Your Blood that evokes the story by Gabriel García Márquez entitled The Trail of Your Blood in the Snow. “It is a kind of humorous paraphrase of Gabo’s story, because from the first time I read it that idea occurred to me and it made me laugh, because by reversing the terms of the phrase you have a different story. Of course, Gabo’s story is masterful, that is beyond doubt, and I was not trying to measure it to mine because it goes the other way ”.

So Ortuño made an oblique reading of that story and leaned towards the anxiety of a character who tries to cleanse himself of addictions, but ends up ruining his work life, “and when he tries to get back in the ring, he faces anxiety, addiction and What will they say, that they are the forces that move him in a hypocritical environment, because he is surrounded by other consumers who have the power to escape medical analysis ”.

Another story that captures is Scribe, linked to the theme of the freedom and honesty of the writer. “It’s kind of a game about what it means to write under direct pressure. The scribe is the chronicler of a family that has power in a region, who works for the lord and his children who dispute the inheritance, but the scribe is afraid and knows that at least one previous scribe was executed, just like a wife, for speaking out against him ”.

This reminds us that writing is often born in a conditioned and governed way, says Ortuño, “almost to dictation, the way our educational systems work, which have a lot of imprisonment, and bureaucratic offices. Sometimes writing is born like this, conditioned and, whoever writes, does not even consider the possibility of being free through writing ”.

Ortuño criticizes the saturation of ideas and texts that print a moral reading of everything (the good and the bad). These stories, he warns, “do not make the world more complex –which is what one tries with literature–, but rather they reduce it to causes and effects from a certain moral perspective and that impoverishes literature. The narrative points to the human condition, to its nature, also to the work of language and structures, but at the heart of the narratives is the exploration of human nature ”, he concludes.

