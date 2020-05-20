Antonio Moral will be named director of the Granada International Festival of Music and Dance today. The cultural manager replaces the musical director Pablo Heras-Casado, who resigned last November for personal reasons. The resignation of the musician caused a small crisis in the institution that had to be resolved urgently. Next year is the 70th anniversary of its creation and it could not be left without a head.

Moral has years of experience in that field. Last season he left the National Center for Musical Diffusion (CNDM), dependent on the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (Inaem). It is the most important public concert platform in Spain. In the years that Moral has been in charge, he managed to program more than 300 a year. He was also artistic director of the Teatro Real between 2005 and 2010, although his career as a manager began in the private sphere by creating the piano cycle Grandes Intérpretes, by the Scherzo Foundation. He was also in charge of the Cuenca Religious Music Week and the Mozart Festival during its stages in Madrid and A Coruña.

The Governing Council of the Granada Festival has valued the candidate’s career, “its strength and prestige”, sources from the same assure, “as well as his extensive experience both in the management of festivals, and in public management at the head of organizations with great projection international”. Antonio Moralha accepted the appointment this Wednesday and will assume the direction of the Granada International Festival of Music and Dance for the next five editions.

