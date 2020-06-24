Jorge Javier Vázquez and Antonio Montero staged a heated discussion in ‘Sálvame‘this Wednesday June 24. All on account of « fascism », a term with which the collaborator was not willing to consent to be related. « I think it is used very easily, » claimed Montero to light the wick.

Antonio Montero and Jorge Javier Vázquez, in ‘Sálvame’

Jorge Javier made his position clear once again when he stated that « fascism is equal to VOX, there is no other », to which Montero replied: « No sir, fascism is you. You dedicate it to VOX, I to Podemos« He said before giving as an example to » the communists of Cambodia, Cuba and Venezuela. « » I can tell you a thousand things about fascism, « he reproached Kiko Matamoros when he asked him if he knew what fascism really was. » I have read many things and I have studied a lot, I can give you fascism classes. »

Very angry, Montero defended his thesis: « It is used for a propaganda purpose trying accuse right-wing people of exterminating Jews and like we want to kill fagots and blacks, and that’s never going to be true« argued the paparazzi, sure he had never heard VOX » say anything against gay people. «

Jorge Javier denounces threats

When Jorge Javier described ‘Sálvame’ as a « reds and fags » program, Ada Colau called Montero fascist And he does not forget the qualification of the Mayor of Barcelona: « I should have denounced her for that. » « I think that a fascist speech, if you want you denounce me too. I censored you that day and I would do it again, « replied the presenter.

Jorge Javier revealed what happened after that famous discussion. « On May 1 and May 3, on two different days, right after that confrontation, I had to go to report two videos to the police in which I was murdered using a shotgun images of ‘Save me‘and when I was seen lying on the ground, a feverish crowd appeared, applauding with the flag of Spain, « he pointed out about an event that recalls that of the person shooting at the image of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Pablo Iglesias and other members of the Government and that Montero described as « lamentable ».

Before settling the debate, Jorge Javier launched a last taunt: « If you had a little ideological coherence you would not be working here« Because it is a program of reds and fags? », Replied annoyed Montero. « No, it would not be for that, because here you are doing things that threaten your morals and you are prostituting your work, » reflected the presenter.

The collaborator confirmed that he will continue « as long as I leave the direction of the program, Mediaset and you », something that Jorge Javier supported, although with serious nuances. « Me too, because you dynamite what happens, but do not hesitate to manipulate, attack other people and to use arguments contrary to your way of thinking to charge against your colleagues. «