Antonio Mohamed leaves Club León, sounds to direct in Argentina

After it was reported that Ignacio Ambriz He will not continue as coach of Club León after the 2021 Clausura Tournament, one of the names that began to sound for the Fierce was that of Antonio “the Turk” Mohamed, although “competition” has already come out for the Esmeraldas.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, “The Turk” Mohamed He was already contacted by the Racing de Avellaneda, of the Argentine Super League, as they would have it as an option to replace Juan Antonio Pizzi on the bench.

“From #Racing they informally contacted Antonio Mohamed, the continuity of Juan Antonio Pizzi is in doubt. The former coach of #Huracan also plays in # León, the #LigaMX team, but after his departure from #Rayados de Monterrey, his priority would be to coach outside of Mexico. “

According to this information, the point that Racing would have in favor is that Antonio Mohamed has thought of directing outside of Mexico for a while, after having directed the Rayados del Monterrey.

