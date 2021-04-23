Antonio Hidalgo lives a ‘deja vu’

04/23/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Antonio Hidalgo Y Juvenal Edjogo They arrived at Sabadell with seven games to go before the end of Second B two seasons ago, with the team on the decline and in an extreme situation. The coaching staff, who knew the house well, did not have a pulse and accepted the challenge without blinking.

Seven days later he saved the team with victory (0-2) in Olot. The situation is repeated two years later but in the Second Division. Surely, the experience acquired not only by the coaching staff but by some of the current players of the Harlequin squad can play in favor of Sabadell in this final stretch of the championship. The challenge is the same. Save the team from a descent. The current dynamic, despite not being good, is better than then.

gentleman Y Juvenal They are clear that they are going to get it again and the only thing missing is that their players believe it and luck does not turn its back on the Sabadellenses at certain times. This Monday, against Mallorca comes the first of the seven finals.

The set of Luis Garcia Plaza recovers troops for their visit to Nova Creu Alta. A stadium that yearns to see a victory for its team, the Center d’Esports Sabadell. If successful, the set of gentleman Y Juvenal will have taken the first step to repeat the script of two years ago.